Former Steelers tailback Rashard Mendenhall puts Santa Monica townhome in play

Professional football player-turned-TV writer Rashard Mendenhall has put his home in Santa Monica on the market for $1.579 million.

Sitting across from the Brentwood Country Club, the multilevel townhouse was designed for indoor-outdoor entertaining and has balconies and patios on every level. A rooftop deck takes in city, ocean and golf course views.

The multilevel townhouse in Santa Monica has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 1,800 square feet of living space. (Chad Z. King / A Bird's Eye) (Chad Z. King / A Bird's Eye)

Inside, spiral staircases wrapped in detailed ironwork connect the 1,800 square feet of loft-style living space. Living spaces include a living/dining room with a two-sided fireplace, a chef’s kitchen and an office/loft. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Mendenhall, 29, played six seasons for the Steelers and Arizona Cardinals, winning a Super Bowl with the former in 2009. After retiring in 2014, he took a job as a writer for the HBO football series “Ballers.”

He bought the property three years ago for $1.4 million.

Neil McDermott of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is the listing agent.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Stars lurk in the history of this Hollywood Hills Tudor

Blizzard president Mike Morhaime expands his realm in Rancho Mirage

Juan Gabriel's Palm Springs compound hits the right note with a buyer

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn sell Pacific Palisades home for $6.9 million