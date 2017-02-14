Former Steelers tailback Rashard Mendenhall puts Santa Monica townhome in play

Professional football player-turned-TV writer Rashard Mendenhall has put his home in Santa Monica on the market for $1.579 million.
Sitting across from the Brentwood Country Club, the multilevel townhouse was designed for indoor-outdoor entertaining and has balconies and patios on every level. A rooftop deck takes in city, ocean and golf course views.
Inside, spiral staircases wrapped in detailed ironwork connect the 1,800 square feet of loft-style living space. Living spaces include a living/dining room with a two-sided fireplace, a chef’s kitchen and an office/loft. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Mendenhall, 29, played six seasons for the Steelers and Arizona Cardinals, winning a Super Bowl with the former in 2009. After retiring in 2014, he took a job as a writer for the HBO football series “Ballers.”
He bought the property three years ago for $1.4 million.
Neil McDermott of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is the listing agent.
