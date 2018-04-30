Former NBA star Rasheed Wallace sells a home that was on his Oregon trail

Former pro basketball player Rasheed Wallace has sold a home in Portland, Ore., for $3.125 million.
At 10,058 square feet, the three-story Tudor Revival is more than twice the size of a regulation basketball court. A pitched roof, dormer windows and half-timber accents are among exterior details.
The five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom house was built in 1924 and has been renovated. Five fireplaces, wood floors and high ceilings retain the period vibe.
The two acres of grounds contain a guest house, a swimming pool, a tennis/sports court and a koi pond.
Wallace, 43, had 16 seasons with the NBA playing for the Washington Bullets, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.
Public records show the property previously sold in 1999 for $578,000.
Mimi McCaslin and Anne-Marie Knapp, both with Luxe Platinum Properties, were the listing agents. Kathy Hall of Hasson Co. represented the buyer.
