'Teen Wolf' producer René Echevarria parts ways with Agoura Hills home

Veteran television writer and producer René Echevarria has sold his home in Agoura Hills for about $1.87 million, records show.

The Mediterranean-style house, built in 1987, is set beyond a Saltillo tile patio with a fountain on about a third of an acre.

Entered through a rustic front door, the home opens to a two-story foyer with a staircase wrapped in wrought iron. On one side foyer is the formal dining room. The living room, which has a fireplace, sits on the opposite side.

The Mediterranean-style house includes a fenced swiming pool, lawns and a covered patio. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

A center-island kitchen, a den, six bedrooms and five bathrooms also lie within about 5,350 square feet of living space. The family room features a built-in wall aquarium.

Outdoors, brickwork surrounds a fenced swimming pool and spa. There’s also a covered patio.

The house was listed for sale in January for $1.949 million and sold in about two months, records show.

Deborah Kernahan Keller Williams Westlake Village was the listing agent. Paige Gordon of Agents of L.A. Inc. represented the buyer.

Echevarria was a writer for the series “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and later a writer-producer on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” His other television credits include “The 4400,” “Medium” and, most recently, “Teen Wolf.”

