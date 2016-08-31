NFL Network personality Rich Eisen parts ways with Beverly Hills home

Sports radio and television host Rich Eisen and his wife, sportscaster Suzy Shuster, have sold their home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $3.255 million in a deal completed off market.

The renovated 1950s house, which was once owned by Hollywood publicist Frank Lieberman, listed for sale in November for $3.295 million before exiting the market the following month. Property records obtained by The Times show the buyers as advertising executive Jeff Dashev and his wife, music attorney and Maverick Records co-founder Ronnie Dashev.

The roughly 3,100 square feet of updated interiors have a sophisticated look with dark wood floors, large skylights and a living room with a wall fireplace. In the dining room, glass doors bring the outdoors inside.

The remodeled 1950s home in Beverly Hills was once owned by Frank Liberman, the late publicist to such Hollywood stars as Bob Hope, Phyllis Diller and Robert Goulet. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Other living spaces include a media room, an office, a kitchen with a breakfast booth, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A finished lower level holds a wine cellar and a two-car garage.

Outside, tall bamboo and olive trees provide cover for a swimming pool and spa. An outdoor living room, a built-in barbecue and a fire pit complete the setting.

The 47-year-old Eisen worked as an on-air personality on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” for nearly a decade before joining the NFL Network in 2003. His radio show, “The Rich Eisen Show,” is broadcast on Sirius and Fox Sports Radio.

Shuster, 43, won an Emmy as a sportscaster for ABC Sports and has previously worked as a sideline reporter for Fox Sports Net and NBA-TV.

The couple bought the house in 2003 for $1.94 million, public records show.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE HOT PROPERTIES:

Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger finds new scenery in California Gold Country

Frank Zappa’s Laurel Canyon home and studio sell for $5.25 million

Former Green Bay Packer Nick Barnett puts his Carlsbad home up for sale

Blue Jays slugger Troy Tulowitzki sells his Colorado mansion for $4.55 million