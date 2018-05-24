Advertisement

Beverly Hills mansion tied to developer Rick Caruso lists for $24.75 million

Neal J. Leitereg
By
May 24, 2018 | 2:30 PM
A Beverly Hills home owned by the family of developer Rick Caruso is for sale at $24.75 million. (Simon Berlyn)

A Beverly Hills mansion owned in a trust by the family of Rick Caruso, the developer behind the Grove and the forthcoming Palisades Village shopping and entertainment centers, has come to market for $24.75 million.

The property, which sits on a little over an acre, had been owned for decades by Caruso's parents, Hank and Gloria, both of whom died last year. It was deeded to a trust, for which the developer is listed as the trustee, six years ago, public records show.

Built in 1992, the Traditional French country-inspired home features nearly 11,000 square feet of living space, six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Five fireplaces are spread throughout the interior.

From the two-story entry, which features a sweeping wrought-iron staircase, are grand public rooms, a card room with a wet bar and a wood-paneled office. French doors and windows in the chef's kitchen and breakfast room take in a view of the grounds.

A wide loggia provides space for outdoor living and entertaining. A lighted tennis court, a swimming pool and spa, lawns and professional landscaping fill out the hedged and gated lot.

The property previously changed hands in 1975 for $350,000, records show.

Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

