Beverly Hills mansion tied to developer Rick Caruso lists for $24.75 million

A Beverly Hills mansion owned in a trust by the family of Rick Caruso, the developer behind the Grove and the forthcoming Palisades Village shopping and entertainment centers, has come to market for $24.75 million.
The property, which sits on a little over an acre, had been owned for decades by Caruso's parents, Hank and Gloria, both of whom died last year. It was deeded to a trust, for which the developer is listed as the trustee, six years ago, public records show.
Built in 1992, the Traditional French country-inspired home features nearly 11,000 square feet of living space, six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Five fireplaces are spread throughout the interior.
From the two-story entry, which features a sweeping wrought-iron staircase, are grand public rooms, a card room with a wet bar and a wood-paneled office. French doors and windows in the chef's kitchen and breakfast room take in a view of the grounds.
A wide loggia provides space for outdoor living and entertaining. A lighted tennis court, a swimming pool and spa, lawns and professional landscaping fill out the hedged and gated lot.
The property previously changed hands in 1975 for $350,000, records show.
Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: