Funnyman Rob Huebel looks to hook a buyer for Los Feliz home

Actor and comedian Rob Huebel and his wife, former KNBC traffic anchor Holly Hannula, have listed their home in Los Feliz for sale at $1.195 million.
Built in 1995, the gray-hued house takes a page from modern design with a broad rectangular front complemented by bands of picture windows.
The multilevel floor plan includes a high-ceiling living room with a fireplace, an open-plan and eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms, 1¾ bathrooms and a little over 1,800 square feet of living space. A second fireplace lies in the master suite, which takes in tree-top views from the upper level.
Outside, the compact lot holds patio space for entertaining. Terraced gardens fill out the hillside behind the home.
George Moreno and Eileen Moreno of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Huebel, 49, has scores of credits including the films “I Love You, Man” (2009) and “The Descendants” (2011) and the shows “Transparent” and “The League.” This year he made appearances in the sitcoms “black-ish” and “The Mayor.”
He bought the property six years ago for $890,000, real estate record show.