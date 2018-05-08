Longtime 'CSI' actor Robert David Hall is on the trail of a buyer in Sherman Oaks

Actor Robert David Hall, known for playing coroner Albert Robbins on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," is asking $2.395 million for his chic Midcentury home in Sherman Oaks.
Built in 1966, the one-story estate takes full advantage of its hilltop spot with an open floor plan and walls of windows that maximize the views. Within 3,614 square feet of living spaces are a living room with a fireplace, a dining area lined with built-ins, three bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms.
A skylight tops the gourmet kitchen, which offers marble countertops and custom cabinetry.
The master suite opens directly outside, where a saltwater pool sits at the center of a patio. Save for a palm tree, views of the valley are uninterrupted.
Henry and Mia Capanna of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.
Hall, 70, starred in 326 episodes of "CSI" stretching from 2000-2015. The UCLA grad's film appearances include "Starship Troopers" (1997) and "The Negotiator" (1998).
