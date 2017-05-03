Sports anchor Rob Fukuzaki parts with his bird's-eye Valley view

Rob Fukuzaki, weekday sports anchor at KABC-TV, has sold his Sherman Oaks home for $1.445 million. The Spanish contemporary contains about 4,100 square feet of living space and sits on close to 8,700 square feet of land.

A pair of striking round windows on the second and third floors, set above the double front door, no doubt let him keep an eye on things in his neighborhood as well as take in panoramic Valley views.

The Sherman Oaks home was listed at $1.495 million in January. (Jeffery Ong / PostRAIN) (Jeffery Ong / PostRAIN)

Other home features include vaulted ceilings, a living room fireplace, a formal dining area with built-in cabinetry, a center-island kitchen with a breakfast area and a family room with a bar. The three-car garage has additional storage space.

Fukuzaki, who joined KABC in 1994, also hosts “Sports Zone,” a post-game show.

Rick Chimienti of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent. Todd Marks, also with Berkshire Hathaway, represented the buyer.

