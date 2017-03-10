New Rams receiver Robert Woods snaps up a spot in Hollywood for $1.27 million

Even before Robert Woods agreed to terms with the Rams this week, it appears the wide receiver was headed back to Los Angeles. The Junipero Serra High and USC alum last month bought a townhouse in Hollywood for $1.27 million.

The three-story corner residence, built in 2014, features open-plan living areas, vaulted ceilings and designer Italian wallpaper throughout. The roughly 1,700 square feet of living space includes a center-island kitchen, a study/office and a living room. There are two master suites, each with full bathrooms, and a powder room.

The Hollywood townhome has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in more than 1,700 square feet of living space. (Redfin) (Redfin)

Atop the home, a rooftop deck takes in views of downtown L.A. and the Hollywood Hills. There’s also a gated courtyard entry.

The property came to market last year for $1.368 million, records show.

Roddy de la Garza of Redfin was the listing agent. Dwight Heard of Heard Real Estate Co. represented Woods, according to the MLS.

Woods is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Rams worth as much as $39 million with incentives.

The 24-year-old became the all-time receptions leader at USC before he was taken in the second round of the 2013 draft by Buffalo. He totaled 203 receptions for 2,451 yards and 12 touchdowns across four seasons with the Bills.

