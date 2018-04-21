Writer-producer Rodney Rothman passes the keys to his Venice cottage

"22 Jump Street" writer Rodney Rothman has found a winning offer for his home in Venice, selling the modern cottage for $2.5 million.
Originally listed for $2.995 million, the home saw its asking price trimmed twice for a total of $400,000, records show.
The two-story home is fronted by a grassy yard lined with a white-picket fence. A highlight in the roughly 2,100-square-foot floor plan is the center-island kitchen, which is bathed in light from floor-to-ceiling windows and a row of skylights.
Upstairs sit two of the home's three bedrooms. The master suite holds a private staircase that rises to a lofted office and a rooftop deck. Out back, a wood patio adds space to entertain.
Rothman has split time as a writer and producer during his three decades in the industry. In the '90s, he wrote for "Late Show with David Letterman," where he received five Emmy nominations.
His production credits include "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" (2008), "Year One" (2009) and, more recently, "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" (2016).
According to public records, he bought the home in 2013 for $1.575 million.
Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Jacqueline Cahen of Compass represented the buyer.
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: