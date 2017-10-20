Film producer Ron Curtis seeks $13 million for sexy Trousdale contemporary

Ron Curtis, film producer and chief executive of the Jill Stuart clothing line, has put a home in the glamorous Trousdale section of Beverly Hills up for sale at $12.995 million.
The gated Midcentury home, which has been completely renovated, sits up from the street and has a large motor court in front.
Features of the one-story contemporary include strong horizontal lines, gallery walls and bi-folding glass walls for indoor-outdoor living. Also incorporated throughout the 5,275 square feet of interior is ambient lighting that creates visual interest against the white walls, ceilings and artistic tilework.
A living room with a wall fireplace, a dining room, a skylight-topped kitchen, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms are among the living spaces. The master suite takes in a view of the backyard and surrounding treetops.
Outdoors, expansive decking surrounds a swimming pool with a raised spa. An open-air pavilion, art installation, lawns and landscaping complete the roughly half-acre lot.
Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.
Curtis served as an executive producer on the 2012 thriller “Arbitrage” and the 2013 comedy “The English Teacher,” among others. He is the husband of fashion designer Jill Stuart.
He bought the property two years ago through a limited liability company for $7.275 million, records show.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Midcentury gem in Pasadena hits the market with a fresh look
Former EMI Music president seeks $18.4 million for artful Aspen chateau
Hip bungalow in Highland Park seeks $795,000 post-renovation
Former Angel Gary Matthews Jr. parts with a home base in Corona del Mar