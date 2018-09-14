Little Holmby estate where Ronald Reagan lived sells for $6.45 million

In the Westside pocket of Little Holmby, a Colonial Revival-style home where Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman lived during their marriage has sold for $6.45 million.
The two-story house cost $12,800 to build in 1938, the same year Reagan, as an up-and-coming movie star, appeared in 10 films. He and Wyman, who appeared in a number of films together, came to own the property during the 1940s, records show.
Wyman retained the property following the couple’s divorce in 1949. The Oscar-winning actress, known for her roles in “Public Wedding” and “Johnny Belinda,” continued to live in residence during and after her fourth marriage to composer Frederick Karger in 1952, according to The Times’ archives.
Designed by noted architect Paul R. Williams, the stately home opens to a grand, oval-shaped foyer that leads to small- and large-scale formal rooms. The 6,153 square feet of interior space also holds a family room with a wet bar, a reception hall, five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
The master suite makes up an entire wing on the second floor.
The house sits on about half an acre of grounds that contain formal gardens, a swimming pool and a pavilion with fireplace. A horseshoe driveway sits off the front.
The home came to market in June for $7 million, The Times previously reported. It was the first time the property had been offered for sale in more than half a century.
Christophe Choo and Joyce Essex of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents. Brent Watson, also with Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.