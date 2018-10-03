Basketball's Rudy Tomjanovich lists L.A. home for about $3.5 million

Retired basketball player and coach Rudy Tomjanovich and his wife, Sophie, have listed their home in the Cheviot Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for sale at $3.475 million.
Built in 2011, the Cape Cod-inspired Traditional home is long on curb appeal with powder blue shake siding, white trim and a knee-high privacy fence. A covered front porch lined with square pillars sits off the entry.
The 3,930-square-foot interior includes five bedrooms, 4.25 bathrooms, a formal dining room and an office. There are fireplaces in the family room, living room and master retreat. In the eat-in kitchen, a large island/breakfast bar is paired with stainless steel appliances and a wine fridge.
Glass-paneled doors lead to a covered rear patio that runs the length of the home, which backs up to the Rancho Park Golf Course. Lawn, privacy hedges and an outdoor fireplace fill out the rest of the yard.
Tomjanovich and his wife bought the place about six years ago for $2.335 million, real estate records show.
David and Terri Elston of Douglas Elliman of California hold the listing.
Tomjanovich, 69, was a five-time NBA all-star during his 12-year playing career. As a basketball coach, he piloted the Houston Rockets to back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995, and was the head coach of the men’s team that took gold at the 2000 Summer Olympics.
In 2004, he agreed to a five-year deal to become head coach of the Lakers, replacing the outgoing Phil Jackson. However, citing medical issues, he resigned from his position midway through his first season with the team. Jackson would rejoin the team as head coach the following year.