Food Network personality Ryan Fey lists classic Spanish-style bungalow for sale

There’s a new menu item in Picfair Village. The home of Ryan Fey, co-host of the new Food Network series “Comfort Food Tour,” has come on the market in the tree-lined neighborhood for $989,000.
The 1925 Spanish-style bungalow has been updated and preserved to maintain its “Old Hollywood” ambiance. Among period details are coved ceilings, a Batchelder art tile fireplace and Palladian-style picture windows in the living room. The kitchen is outfitted with an antique white O'Keefe and Merritt stove.
The 1,034-square-foot living space also includes a formal dining room, two bedrooms and a bathroom. A converted garage with French doors and a kitchenette provides additional live-work space.
Outside, there’s decking and a flagstone patio topped by a mature elm tree. A fire pit and conversation area sits adjacent to the deck.
Deborah Weiss and Todd Miller of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.
Fey is the co-founder of the L.A.-based indie ad agency Omelet. Last year, he was a winner of the Guy Fieri competition series “Guy’s Big Project,” which sought to find the next big culinary travel show. As a result of the show, Fey and Mark Anderson had their show, “The Grill Dads,” greenlit for the entire season on the Food Network.
His new series, which also includes Anderson as a co-host, debuted in July.