With a rotating roster of chefs, the menu at Asi Asi Project's supper clubs is always fun and exciting.
(Laura Austin)
Food

9 L.A. supper clubs serving up unique, connection-driven dining experiences

By Tiffany Tse
In Los Angeles, dining out can sometimes feel like a spectator sport. But in recent years, supper clubs have been proliferating as a refreshing antidote to the see-and-be-seen restaurant culture. Often discovered through word of mouth, these intimate culinary gatherings shift the focus from spectacle to what truly matters: good vibes, great food and meaningful connections.

But what exactly are supper clubs? “Rosalynn became one after my friend mentioned that’s what I was doing — private dining in the chef’s home,” explains Jasper Lynn, creator of Rosalynn Supper Club. “I had never heard of it before but adopted the term.”

While more chefs are inviting diners into their homes, supper clubs frequently pop up in unique, non-traditional venues that provide a distinct sense of escape or create a memorable atmosphere, such as the Ecology Center, a working organic farm in San Juan Capistrano.

Sana Keefer, founder of Asi Asi Projects, pairs chefs with locations that reflect their food. “Hosting in a residence allows us to find new stories within each place, and that story influences the entire evening,” she says. “Guests recognize connection to a place ... and we aim to pull out the essence through dinner.”

Connection is at the heart of why Thao Pham launched 888 Supper Club, an offshoot of her popular Vietnamese pop-up, Tóp Tép. “An intimate dinner party format allows me to meet every guest, talk about what’s on their plate and share its significance,” Pham says.

Supper clubs not only connect us with the people who cook and prepare our meals but also help us forge new bonds with fellow diners.

Recognizing this, Asia White, founder of Suppa Club, insisted on branding her events as “anti-networking.” “If real-deal connections are what I’m looking for, I’m not going to a day party or the club,” she says. “I need something intimate and approachable to feel comfortable.”

Beyond building community, supper clubs can also be a solution for chefs avoiding the pitfalls of a traditional restaurant lease, as was the case with Barbara Pollastrini. Frustrated by potential partners and investors imposing their ideas on everything from menu items to music, Pollastrini found an imaginative way to fulfill her dream of opening Da Barbara — by converting an apartment into a cozy dining space.

That’s not to say operating a supper club is easy. “One of the main challenges has been learning to work out of a small kitchen, since I’m used to a large kitchen with a team of 45 in Nigeria,” says Tolu Eros, who runs Ilé out of his Hollywood loft. “Working with a team of six in an apartment-style kitchen took some getting used to.”

Despite these challenges, the desire to innovate and offer something that transcends traditional restaurant dynamics remains strong. For a one-of-a-kind culinary experience, here are nine supper clubs in L.A. that are redefining how we dine.

A group of people sit around a set dinner table.
(Suppa Club)

Suppa Club

Eclectic $$$
By Tiffany Tse
TikTok helped launch Asia White’s traveling supper club in 2022 — when she first used the platform to reflect on how L.A. has changed since her childhood, sharing her experiences as a Black local and discussing the role of restaurants in the city’s gentrification. Her candid posts struck a chord, attracting a following eager to share a meal and conversation with her. In response, White organized a small group dinner that received an overwhelming 300 RSVPs. Now, she regularly hosts gatherings in collaboration with BIPOC chefs at venues such as Moonwater Farm in Compton, Nico’s Wines in Atwater Village and even private homes. As Suppa Club continues to evolve, White has plans to turn it into a production house, dedicated to creating more events that celebrate food, culture and connection, while bringing together people of color.
How to book: Get on the mailing list to be notified about the next event.
From chef Thao Pham, 888 Supper Club is a dinner series inspired by the lucky number in Vietnamese and other Asian cultures.
(Bach Tran)

888 Supper Club

Vietnamese $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Chef Thao Pham first made her mark with her popular quarterly pop-up Tóp Tép, where she serves fresh, vibrant Vietnamese cuisine. Seeking to cultivate a more intimate and communal experience, she recently launched 888 Supper Club, a dinner series inspired by the lucky number in Vietnamese and other Asian cultures. At Pham’s table, the ever-evolving menu reimagines classic Vietnamese dishes from her Hanoi childhood, such as dry chicken phở or turmeric catfish. A seasoned hospitality professional, Pham meticulously curates every detail of her dinners, from sourcing the finest local and imported ingredients to designing the perfect tablescape. Most importantly, she’s adamant about creating a welcoming safe space — one where guests can relax, connect and share a memorable meal — and fostering a sense of community.
How to book: Sign up for the mailing list to be notified about the next event.
Rosalynn Supper Club offers a seasonal menu
(Rosalynn Supper Club)

Rosalynn Supper Club

Arts District Eclectic $$$$
By Tiffany Tse
Rosalynn Supper Club started as a pandemic passion project, evolving from tight-knit dinner parties into highly sought-after dining experiences. A former tech professional with no formal culinary training, founder Jasper Lynn honed his kitchen skills during quarantine with the help of chef friends. Operating primarily from his Arts District place and occasionally at Little City Farm, Rosalynn Supper Club offers a seasonal menu of eight to 10 courses. At any given dinner, you’ll find him experimenting with diverse flavor explorations, from Cantonese-meets-Japanese to a Filipino and French mash-up. The experience extends beyond the plate, with custom ceramics, a well-curated ‘90s and ‘00s R&B playlist and a vibrant social atmosphere setting the vibe.
How to book: Sign up for the mailing list or RSVP for an upcoming event online.
Ilé is is a vibrant celebration of West African cuisine
(Eric Ward)

Ilé

Hollywood West African $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Nicknamed “The Billionaire Chef,” Tolu “Eros” Erogbogbo made his mark by launching several successful culinary ventures in Nigeria, quickly becoming the go-to chef for Africa’s elite and leading to his moniker. Fortunately, Eros also caters to those of us with fewer zeros in our bank accounts. His latest endeavor, Ilé, operates out of his Hollywood apartment, where he hosts intimate dinners for 16 guests at a communal table, inviting you to break bread (or rather, jollof rice) with new friends. Eros’ cooking is a vivid celebration of West African cuisine, with each course on the tasting menu highlighting its rich diversity and depth. Even better, you get dinner and a show; Eros is a charismatic entertainer who manages to turn every dining experience into a performance, so each dish is paired with a story that reveals the cultural significance, historical roots and his personal connection to the flavors.
A lively outdoor dinner with tables of people and string lights
(The Ecology Center)

The Ecology Center

San Juan Capistrano Farm-to-table $$$
By Tiffany Tse
While many restaurants tout farm-to-table dining, this Regenerative Organic Certified™ 28-acre farm truly lives it. Going beyond organic standards with regenerative practices that prioritize soil health, animal welfare and fair labor, the farm hosts a weekly Community Table dinner series for up to 90 guests. Each dinner is a collaboration with sustainability-focused chefs, featuring menus primarily sourced from the farm’s own produce, alongside local seafood and dairy. Beyond the delicious, farm-fresh food — served on handmade ceramics at a table adorned with flowers — the center aims to provide a sense of reconnection with the origins and seasonality of your meals. Guests leave with a deeper appreciation for the land, its bounty and the people who prepare their food.
A makeshift restaurant in a La Puente backyard
(Campo é Carbón)

Campo é Carbon

La Puente Californian $$
By Tiffany Tse
The seed for Adriana Alvarez and Ulysses Gálvez’s pop-up restaurant was planted during their travels to Baja California’s Valle de Guadalupe, where they found inspiration in the artful use of wood-fire cooking. Amid the pandemic, when outdoor dining became a necessity, they envisioned Campo é Carbón. Drawing on Alvarez’s creative expertise and Gálvez’s culinary experience, the duo transformed their La Puente backyard into a singular dining experience, outfitting it with a Santa Maria grill and brick oven. The menu features live wood-fired cooking that reflects their roots and upbringing in the San Gabriel Valley, blending Latin and Asian influences to create a fresh take on California cuisine. Dinners are held twice a month on Saturdays, with dates announced in advance.
Asi Asi Project's supper clubs unfold in one-of-a-kind setting and events are largely spread through word of mouth.
(Laura Austin)

Asi Asi Projects

Global $$
By Tiffany Tse
Each of Asi Asi Projects’ supper clubs unfolds in a one-of-a-kind setting — from a Highland Park residence with a 125-year-old stained-glass studio to a 1947 James DeLong home atop Mount Washington, known as the Wolford House. Founder Sana Keefer, who also runs Asi Asi Projects as a boutique hospitality consulting firm, curates these intimate experiences by pairing chefs with locations where the ambience perfectly complements the cuisine. The events are largely spread through word of mouth, fostering a close-knit, organic community. With a rotating roster of chefs, the menu is always fresh and exciting — whether it’s Tamilian-inspired dishes like duck confit cooked in garam masala, or a New Orleans-style backyard seafood boil complete with homemade cornbread and Cajun brown butter.
How to book: Get on the waitlist to be notified about the next event.
The Butcher’s Daughter, a 100% vegetarian eatery beloved for its fresh, seasonal dishes
(The Butcher’s Daughter)

The Butcher's Daughter

Venice Vegan $$
By Tiffany Tse
Even traditional restaurants are getting in on the supper club action. The Butcher’s Daughter recently launched a monthly vegan supper club at its Venice location. Held on Tuesdays in a secluded back patio, the gathering takes place at a communal table limited to just 14 guests, creating a cozy atmosphere that brings together seasoned vegans, vegetarians and diners curious to explore the artistry of plant-based cuisine. The menu is a celebration of culinary diversity and an exploration of different cuisines, so on any given Tuesday you’ll find a Southeast Asian spread of fried rolls and oyster mushroom skewers or a Peruvian feast that includes tamales and causa.
Advertisement
Forest medley dish from Da Barbara supper club.
(Da Barbara)

Da Barbara

Hollywood Italian $$
By Tiffany Tse
Chef Barbara Pollastrini has long been a behind-the-scenes force in L.A.’s culinary world, serving as a private chef to celebrities, a food stylist for film, and an executive chef at several restaurants. Now she’s stepping into the spotlight with her first solo venture — a cozy dining experience in a converted loft apartment in Hollywood. Hailing from Rome, Pollastrini offers a contemporary take on Italian cuisine through à la carte dishes or curated tasting menus. Expect dishes that combine Italian tradition and ingredients with locally sourced produce, like shrimp sautéed in brandy sauce over corn cream, tagliolini made with a blend of five fresh tomato varieties, and filet mignon rolls stuffed with thinly sliced prosciutto di Parma.
