With a rotating roster of chefs, the menu at Asi Asi Project’s supper clubs is always fun and exciting.

9 L.A. supper clubs serving up unique, connection-driven dining experiences

In Los Angeles, dining out can sometimes feel like a spectator sport. But in recent years, supper clubs have been proliferating as a refreshing antidote to the see-and-be-seen restaurant culture. Often discovered through word of mouth, these intimate culinary gatherings shift the focus from spectacle to what truly matters: good vibes, great food and meaningful connections.

But what exactly are supper clubs? “Rosalynn became one after my friend mentioned that’s what I was doing — private dining in the chef’s home,” explains Jasper Lynn, creator of Rosalynn Supper Club . “I had never heard of it before but adopted the term.”

While more chefs are inviting diners into their homes, supper clubs frequently pop up in unique, non-traditional venues that provide a distinct sense of escape or create a memorable atmosphere, such as the Ecology Center, a working organic farm in San Juan Capistrano.

Sana Keefer, founder of Asi Asi Projects , pairs chefs with locations that reflect their food. “Hosting in a residence allows us to find new stories within each place, and that story influences the entire evening,” she says. “Guests recognize connection to a place ... and we aim to pull out the essence through dinner.”

Advertisement

Connection is at the heart of why Thao Pham launched 888 Supper Club , an offshoot of her popular Vietnamese pop-up, Tóp Tép. “An intimate dinner party format allows me to meet every guest, talk about what’s on their plate and share its significance,” Pham says.

Supper clubs not only connect us with the people who cook and prepare our meals but also help us forge new bonds with fellow diners.

Recognizing this, Asia White, founder of Suppa Club , insisted on branding her events as “anti-networking.” “If real-deal connections are what I’m looking for, I’m not going to a day party or the club,” she says. “I need something intimate and approachable to feel comfortable.”

Beyond building community, supper clubs can also be a solution for chefs avoiding the pitfalls of a traditional restaurant lease, as was the case with Barbara Pollastrini. Frustrated by potential partners and investors imposing their ideas on everything from menu items to music, Pollastrini found an imaginative way to fulfill her dream of opening Da Barbara — by converting an apartment into a cozy dining space.

Advertisement

That’s not to say operating a supper club is easy. “One of the main challenges has been learning to work out of a small kitchen, since I’m used to a large kitchen with a team of 45 in Nigeria,” says Tolu Eros, who runs Ilé out of his Hollywood loft. “Working with a team of six in an apartment-style kitchen took some getting used to.”

Despite these challenges, the desire to innovate and offer something that transcends traditional restaurant dynamics remains strong. For a one-of-a-kind culinary experience, here are nine supper clubs in L.A. that are redefining how we dine.