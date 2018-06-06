Ryan Lewis of ‘Thrift Shop’ fame takes a slight hit in sale of Studio City home

Musician Ryan Lewis, whose collaborations with Macklemore birthed the songs “Same Love” and “Thrift Shop,” has sold a home in the San Fernando Valley for $4.385 million. The secondhand spot changed hands outside the Multiple Listing Service, meaning it wasn’t publicly listed for sale.
For all his talk of thriftiness, Lewis ultimately took a small loss on the property. He bought it last year for $4.425 million, records show.
The Traditional-style home sits on half an acre in Studio City. Past a bright red front door, the interior calms down a bit, spanning 4,500 square feet of light-filled living spaces.
Two floor-to-ceiling fireplaces anchor the living and family rooms. In the center-island kitchen, a white-painted brick wall houses a rotisserie oven. Adjacent, there’s booth seating.
A wet bar and dining area round out the common area, and the home is completed by four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Outside, a swimming pool, a spa, a tennis court and a fountain reside within a hedge-lined yard. A covered patio takes in the leafy scene.
Lewis, 30, paired with Macklemore for “The Heist” in 2012, which went on to win the Grammy for best rap album two years later.