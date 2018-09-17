Sandra Bullock trust sells income property in the Hollywood Hills

A trust tied to actress Sandra Bullock has sold a home in Hollywood Hills West for $2.925 million, or about $927 per square foot.
Bullock, who this year starred in the all-female heist film “Ocean’s Eight,” had offered the home for lease in recent years for as much as $16,500 a month. It had been listed for sale since July at $2.995 million, real estate records show.
The single-story house, built in 1942 and since updated, features three bedrooms, a vaulted-ceiling living room and an office lined with built-in bookshelves. The 3,153 square feet of living space also holds a an eat-in kitchen and a dining area. There are fireplaces in the kitchen and living room areas.
French doors open to a covered patio that overlooks a stone-rimmed swimming pool and spa. A cabana sits near the swimming pool. Elsewhere on the property is a two-car garage.
The house previously traded hands nearly two decades ago for $1.485 million, real estate records show.
Alan Long and George Ghiz of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents, according to the MLS. Long and Ghiz also represented the buyer.
Bullock, 54, won a lead actress Oscar for her role in the 2009 drama “The Blind Side.” Her scores of film credits also include “Speed” (1984), “Miss Congeniality” (2000) and “Gravity” (2013).