Home of the Day: Scandinavian-inspired in Venice

This newly constructed home in Venice pays homage to the smart, subtle style of Scandinavian design with its blond wood finishes, whitewashed walls and clever details.

Built-in cabinetry and hidden storage keep things clutter-free while making living areas look bigger. Large windows and vaulted pine ceilings further the light and airy feel.

In a nod to Nordic country, the master suite spans the entire third floor and has a cedar sauna and a sculptural soaking tub.

Address: 308 Grand Blvd., Venice, 90291

Price: $3.8 million

Built: 2016

Architect: Robert Thibodeau / DU Architects

Lot size: 2,250 square feet

House size: 3,210 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

The tri-level home in Venice is listed for sale at $3.8 million. (Brandon Arant) (Brandon Arant)

Features: Gated courtyard entry; vaulted pine ceilings; built-in custom white oak cabinetry; radiant heating beneath poured concrete flooring; wood flooring upstairs; gourmet kitchen with pantry, wine fridge, Thermador appliances; butcher block breakfast bar; den with built-in workspace; master suite with private balcony, retracting glass doors, cedar sauna and soaking tub; rooftop deck; drought-tolerant landscaping; 2-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90291 ZIP Code in July was $1.699 million based on 21 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 7.9% increase in median price compared with the same time last year.

Agents: Kerry Ann Sullivan, Halton Pardee and Partners, (310) 907-6517

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Follow Bonnie McCarthy on Twitter @ThsAmericanHome