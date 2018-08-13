Advertisement

O.C. beach house is a far piece from his day job in New York

Lauren Beale
By
Aug 13, 2018 | 8:30 AM
Views from the roof deck stretch to distant mountains. (Redfin.com)

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks has listed a bayfront home in Newport Beach that he owns through a trust for sale at $3.675 million.

The former pro basketball player bought the property two years ago for $3 million.

The modern Cape Cod-inspired house, built in 2015, was designed for indoor-outdoor living with a water-facing balcony and sliding glass that opens to a patio area. White walls, white cabinetry and hardwood floors lend a bright and airy ambiance to the beach abode.

The 3,143 square feet of living space includes a great room, a kitchen with a center island, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The master suite features vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Views take in the ocean, the mountains and Santa Catalina Island.

Marks, 42, played for teams including the Miami Heat, the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs.

Steve High and Evan Corkett of Villa Real Estate are the listing agents.

