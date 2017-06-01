Selena Gomez snags a traditional spot in Studio City for $2.25 million

A year after selling her home in Calabasas, singer and actress Selena Gomez has found a new spot in L.A. to call home. A trust linked to the 24-year-old recently paid just shy of $2.25 million for a Colonial-inspired traditional home in Studio City, public records show.
Built in 1951 and since renovated, the single-story house is surrounded by gates and privacy hedges. The roughly 3,200-square-foot house features vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, a library and an updated country-style kitchen.
A total of three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms includes a master suite with two walk-in closets. There’s also a detached structure with room for a guest house or recording studio.
Outdoors, hedges provide cover for a stone-edged swimming pool and spa. A brick patio and built-in barbecue complete the setting.
The property came to market in February for $2.195 million and sold in about six weeks for $54,000 above the asking price, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Jana Jones-Duffy of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Karen Medved of Compass represented the buyer.
Gomez has put out two albums as a solo artist, including “Revival” two years ago. This year she released the singles “It Ain’t Me” and “Bad Liar.”
As an actress, Gomez has credits that include the films “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” “In Dubious Battle” and “The Fundamentals of Caring.” She was previously on the TV show “Wizards of Waverly Place.”
