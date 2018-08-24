Boxer Sergey Kovalev knocks out a deal for Newport Beach abode

A home on a Newport Beach cul-de-sac has been knocked off the market by a heavyweight: Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev. The Russian boxer recently shelled out $3.125 million for the Traditional-style house, or around $175,000 less than its asking price, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Found in a guard-gated community, the property holds five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a guest casita. The 4,100 square feet of interior is full of Travertine floors and glass built-ins, making it less ideal for roughhousing.
Focal points on the main floor include a formal dining room, a spacious kitchen, a family room and a living room brightened by a wall of windows. They take in views of the landscaped backyard, where a stone patio connects a fountain-fed pool to a dining area with a custom fireplace and pizza oven.
A pair of balconies extend off the second-story master suite. One faces the front yard, and one overlooks the back. The space also holds a sitting area with built-ins.
Laurie Eastman and Jenna Downes of Surterre Properties held the listing. Gayane Yaffa of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.
Kovalev, 35, has held the light heavyweight World Boxing Organization title since 2017. In 35 professional fights, he’s racked up 32 wins — 28 by knockout.