Los Feliz estate owned by former Oprah Winfrey Network head lists with a new look

Sheri Salata, the former co-president of the Oprah Winfrey Network, is ready to sell her post-makeover home in Los Feliz.
Remodeled by celebrity designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, the 1920s Spanish Colonial is on the market for $6.995 million.
The property sits behind double gates and opens to a nine-car motor court centered by a hedge-wrapped fountain. Lush landscaping surrounds the space and continues onto the home, where ivy coats the stucco exterior.
Through an arched doorway, a spacious tile foyer leads to dramatic living spaces. Within 4,800 square feet, there’s a living room topped by two chandeliers, a family room full of French doors and a dining room with a curved wall of windows.
A coved herringbone ceiling hangs over the kitchen, which holds a butcher-block island at the center.
Up a winding staircase, the master suite opens to a covered balcony. Two other bedroom suites fill out the floor plan, and an attached guesthouse, complete with its own kitchen, adds another.
The grounds, spanning a tad over a third of an acre, also hold a brick paver patio and a swimming pool. Tall hedges privatize the space.
According to the listing agency, the home was originally built in 1927 for Beulah Marie Dix, a silent film screenwriter with credits on more than 50 films, and her husband, real estate developer G.H. Flebbe.
Brent Watson of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
After serving as the co-president of the Oprah Winfrey Network since 2011, Salata stepped down two years ago to form a female-led media company called Story.