It's not an emergency, but Sherry Stringfield is looking for a buyer in Malibu

Actress Sherry Stringfield of "ER" fame has put a home in Malibu on the market at $3.35 million.
Set on 1.5 acres, the modern ranch house has expansive wood decks that take in ocean and mountain views. Floor-to-ceiling retractable walls of glass bring the scenic setting into the 2,169 square feet of open-plan living space.
White walls and minimalist decor bring a sense of spaciousness to the interiors, which feature stainless-steel appliances, European bathroom fixtures and polished concrete floors. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Stringfield, 50, played Dr. Susan Lewis on "ER" in two stints from 1994 to 2009. More recently she has appeared on the series "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" and "Under the Dome."
Brian Merrick of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent.
