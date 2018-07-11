‘X-Men’ producer Simon Kinberg spins off Sunset Strip estate

Producer-screenwriter Simon Kinberg, whose credits include the most recent “X-Men” films, has cut a deal above the Sunset Strip, selling an East Coast-inspired home for $7.87 million.
Split between the main home and a guesthouse, there are five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms in 6,300 square feet. Out back, the two structures border a gated pool area with a lawn, infinity pool and spa.
Modern chandeliers and wide-plank wood floors set a sophisticated tone in the foyer. Further in, a bright open floor plan encompasses a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with marble and quartz countertops, a formal dining room and an indoor-outdoor family room.
There are plenty of amenities as well, including a wood-paneled wine room, a theater and a second-story office. Also upstairs is the master suite under beamed ceilings, which opens to balconies from the sitting area and bathroom.
Kinberg bought the property through a trust three years ago for $8.4 million, records show. The 2015-built house was most recently listed for $8.4 million.
Jory Burton of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing, according to the MLS. Jonathan Ruiz of the Agency represented the buyer.
Kinberg, 44, grabbed an Oscar nomination for producing “The Martian” in 2015, and he also produced “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “Jumper” and “Elysian.” His directorial debut, “Dark Phoenix,” is set to release early next year.