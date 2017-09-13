Redondo Beach home of former L.A. King Slava Voynov sells for $2.6 million

Former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov, now two years removed from pleading no-contest to a domestic violence charge and returning to his native Russia, has sold his home in Redondo Beach for $2.6 million.

The contemporary-style house, designed by Michael Lee Architects and built in 2013, sits on a narrow lot with a side courtyard and a swimming pool.

The two-story house has 4,020 square feet of living space that includes living and dining rooms, an open-plan kitchen, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. A media room, equipped with five televisions and tiered seating, and a separate “tequila” room and bar occupy a hidden basement level.

Former L.A. Kings defenseman Slava Voynov has listed his contemporary-style home in Redondo Beach for $2.89 million. (Neal J. Leitereg) (Neal J. Leitereg)

Pocketing glass doors lead to a side courtyard that contains the pool and a narrow patio. Wraparound balconies extend from the second floor for additional living space.

The property was most recently listed for sale at $2.695 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Archie Ogani of Utmost Pro Inc. was the listing agent.

Voynov, a two-time all-star with the Kings, was suspended indefinitely from the NHL in October last year after being arrested on domestic violence charges. The 27-year-old pleaded no contest to a reduced misdemeanor charge in 2015 and served about two months in jail. Facing possible deportation, Voynov returned to his native Russia later that year.

He bought the house in 2014 for $2.6 million, records show.

