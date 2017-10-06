Onetime Encino estate of Smokey Robinson fetches $8.25 million

The Encino estate where Motown legend Smokey Robinson once lived has sold for $8.253 million, or about $778 per square foot.
Robinson bought the 1912 Southern Colonial in 1988 and owned it for more than a decade before selling it in 2002 for about $2.3 million. The property sold again in 2016 for $3.15 million and, following a renovation and expansion, was introduced to the market this summer for $8.75 million.
Set on more than an acre of grounds, the walled and gated two-story is approached by a circular driveway that surrounds a boxwood topiary with a fountain feature.
The 10,600-square-foot house features a foyer lined with checkerboard marble that opens on either side to living and sitting rooms. The open-plan kitchen has a marble-topped island/bar. Grey-hued built-ins line the walls in the home theater. There are seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two powder rooms.
Outdoors, a newly added guesthouse sits next to the swimming pool. A running creek sits near the rear of the property. Lawns, gardens and mature trees fill out the grounds.
Craig Knizek, Billy Rose and Andrea Korchek of the Agency were the listing agents. Mauricio Umansky, also with the Agency, represented the buyer.
Robinson, 77, gained fame in the 1960s as a co-founder of the group the Miracles. As a solo artist later in his career, he scored such songs as "A Quiet Storm" and "Cruisin'." His songwriting credits include such hits as "My Girl" and "The Way You Do the Things You Do."
He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
