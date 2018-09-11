Modern ‘stacked’ house hits the market in Mount Washington

The newly built Stack House, an architectural abode in Mount Washington, is hoping for a pile of offers after listing for sale at $1.399 million.
A series of seemingly stacked boxes make up the dwelling, which was designed by L.A.-based architecture firm FreelandBuck. Across four levels, there are 2,207 square feet with crisp white walls and French white oak floors.
At the base, there’s a two-car garage, and above that sits a guest residence with a kitchenette. Bright living spaces fill out the third floor, a modern area with a curved-wall living room and kitchen with custom cabinetry.
The fourth floor holds three of the four bedrooms, including a master suite with a freestanding tub and balcony.
On the levels below, a pair of landscaped patios take in views of the San Gabriel Mountains. There’s a sitting area lined with turf out back.
Rene Wiebensohn of Pacific Union International holds the listing.
Public records show the property last traded hands as a vacant lot three years ago for $89,000.