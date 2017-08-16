Hot Property Celebrity & Luxury Homes
BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Warriors star Stephen Curry sells Walnut Creek home for $2.94 million

Neal J. Leitereg
Contact Reporter

Basketball star Stephen Curry has shot and missed in the East Bay housing market.

The Golden State Warriors guard just sold his home in Walnut Creek, Calif., for $2.94 million. He had listed the 7,520-square-foot house last year for as much as $3.7 and purchased it two years ago for $3.2 million, records show.

Built in 2006, the Mediterranean-style house was recently renovated and has a great room library and marble-lined chef’s kitchen. High ceilings, wood and stone floors and picture windows are among details of the 19-room floor plan.

A lower entertainment wing features family and game rooms and a wet bar. There’s also a 2,000-bottle wine cellar.

Wide terraces extend from the back of the home for additional living space. The roughly one-acre lot also includes a separate guesthouse and a four-car garage.

Curry, 29, notched his second NBA title this year while averaging 25.3 points and 6.6 assists. Earlier this summer the two-time league MVP signed a new contract with the Warriors that will pay him $201 million over the next five seasons.

Andy Read and Ana O’Byrne of Caldecott Properties were the listing agents.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

'American Idol' director Bruce Gowers begins another search for a buyer in Malibu

BMX biker Ryan Nyquist lists Santa Cruz pad for $1 million

Eminem’s massive Michigan mansion hits the market at $2 million

John McVie's Brentwood home proves to be an instant hit

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
76°