Warriors star Stephen Curry sells Walnut Creek home for $2.94 million

Basketball star Stephen Curry has shot and missed in the East Bay housing market.
The Golden State Warriors guard just sold his home in Walnut Creek, Calif., for $2.94 million. He had listed the 7,520-square-foot house last year for as much as $3.7 and purchased it two years ago for $3.2 million, records show.
Built in 2006, the Mediterranean-style house was recently renovated and has a great room library and marble-lined chef’s kitchen. High ceilings, wood and stone floors and picture windows are among details of the 19-room floor plan.
A lower entertainment wing features family and game rooms and a wet bar. There’s also a 2,000-bottle wine cellar.
Wide terraces extend from the back of the home for additional living space. The roughly one-acre lot also includes a separate guesthouse and a four-car garage.
Curry, 29, notched his second NBA title this year while averaging 25.3 points and 6.6 assists. Earlier this summer the two-time league MVP signed a new contract with the Warriors that will pay him $201 million over the next five seasons.
Andy Read and Ana O’Byrne of Caldecott Properties were the listing agents.
