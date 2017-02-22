Stephen Dorff seeks $8.45 million for midcentury home on La Costa Beach

Actor Stephen Dorff, known for his roles in “Backbeat” and “Blade,” has put his longtime home in Malibu on the market for $8.45 million.

Designed by Buff & Hensman and built in 1968, the midcentury modern-style two-story sits on 40 feet of oceanfront on La Costa Beach with panoramic views up and down the coast.

The Buff & Hensman-designed residence sits on 40 feet of oceanfront on Malibu's La Costa Beach. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has walls of floor-to-ceiling windows, tiled floors and high tongue-and-groove ceilings. The master suite is lofted above the common areas and has an ocean-view balcony.

Other living spaces include a living room with a fireplace, a den/library and a galley-style kitchen.

A two-car garage sits within the gated front driveway.

Dorff bought the house in 2002, The Times previously reported.

Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, holds the listing.

The 43-year-old Dorff has film credits that include “Feardotcom” (2002), “Somewhere” (2010) and “Immortals” (2011). More recently he took on the role of an aspiring country singer in the recently released film “Wheeler.”

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

'Grey's Anatomy' alum Sara Ramirez cuts loose of Echo Park homes

Newly built house in Beverly Hills turns on the waterworks

Warren Buffett seeks $11 million for Laguna Beach home he bought in 1971

Double play: Baseball player Coco Crisp lists another home in Rancho Mirage