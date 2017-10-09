Swedish House Mafia DJ Steve Angello ready to give up his home studio

DJ-actor-producer Steve Angello has his Hollywood Hills home up for sale at $5.5 million. He bought the place in 2013 for $3.9 million.
Entered through double red doors, the house combines 1940s classicism with contemporary interiors and an open floor plan. The living room has 18-foot ceilings. There’s an eat-in kitchen adjacent to a family room.
Among custom details is a two-story music room outfitted as a recording room. The 6,010 square feet of living space feature walls of glass, a wrap-around deck, four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
The third-of-an-acre view lot includes a swimming pool with an outdoor shower and a gated motor court.
Angello, 34, quickly gained traction in the music scene in late 2004 with his remix of Eurythmics “Sweet Dreams.” He is a part of Swedish House Mafia.
Gary Gold of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is the listing agent.
