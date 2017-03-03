Hotel tycoon Steve Wynn sells his Bel-Air estate for $16.55 million

Hotel and casino magnate Steve Wynn has officially checked out of Bel-Air, selling his estate for $16.55 million.

The modern Mediterranean, built in 1991, sits behind gates and has a palm-lined driveway that ends at a large motor court.

Beyond the double front doors, the 11,027 square feet of living space includes a sweeping double staircase in the foyer,a family room with wet bar, a wood-paneled study, a media room and a chef’s kitchen. The formal living room has a large fireplace, and mirrored walls surround the room. The gym is equipped with a sauna and steam room.

The modern Mediterranean sits on about an acre in Bel-Air with multiple terraces, a swimming pool and a koi pond. (Marc & Tiffany Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) (Marc & Tiffany Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

The upstairs master suite has a fireplace, dual walk-in closets and a private balcony that overlooks the Bel Air Country Club golf course. There are five bedrooms and eight bathrooms in all.

Glass pocket doors open to terraces and al fresco dining areas for indoor-outdoor living. A putting green, a swimming pool and spa, waterfalls and a koi pond complete the one-acre setting.

Mauricio Umansky, Leonard Rabinowitz, Deedee Howard and Jack Friedkin, all with the Agency, brokered both ends of the deal. The buyers were Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Sheila Nazarian and her husband, neurosurgeon Fardad Mobin.

Wynn, 75, bought the house three years ago for $16.25 million, records show. The founder and chief executive of Wynn Resorts, he has a net worth of $2.6 billion, according to Forbes.

