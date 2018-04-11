Actor Steven Weber is ready to give up his spot in Malibu's Paradise Cove

Actor Steven Weber of "Wings" fame and his former wife, real estate agent Juliette Hohnen, have listed a mobile home they own in Malibu for sale at $1.975 million.
The three-bedroom house is in the Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park, a blufftop community where lavish trailers can run upward of $5 million and residents include such Hollywood types as Minnie Driver, Rupert Sanders and Sam Mendes.
Built in 2007, the corner-lot home has been updated and features hardwood floors, sliding barn doors and modern fixtures. High ceilings, white walls and picture windows keep the vibe light and airy.
Living spaces include an updated kitchen with a breakfast bar, a dining nook and a large living room area. Each of the two bathrooms are lined in artistic tile.
The property, which takes in partial ocean and canyon views, also comes with two parking spaces and, like the 200-plus residences in the community, access to the beaches of Paradise Cove and Point Dume.
Weber, 57, currently appears in the shows "Mom" and "NCIS: New Orleans." His scores of television credits also include "Brothers and Sisters," "Once and Again" and "iZombie."
Hohnen, a top-producing agent with Douglas Elliman, holds the listing.
