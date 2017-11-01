Actress Stockard Channing is ready to part with Hollywood Hills West home

Stage and screen actress Stockard Channing has put a home in the Hollywood Hills West on the market for $1.849 million. A year ago she was asking $1.895 million for the property, which has been leased out on and off during her ownership for as much as $6,000 a month.

Set on a hillside lot, the 1950-built house makes the most of a lofty spot with expansive patios and terrace spaces that overlook the canyon. Broad picture windows in the living areas and bedrooms bring treetop and vista views inside.

Within about 2,200 square feet of living space is a dining area, a breakfast nook and a kitchen that opens to the backyard. Two red-brick fireplaces and wood built-ins stand out against the white interior.

The 1950 house in Hollywood Hills West has brick accents including two fireplaces. (Shooting LA) (Shooting LA)

There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Channing bought the property in 2003 for $1.075 million, records show.

Jamie Cuevas of Compas holds the listing.

Channing, 73, gained fame in the 1978 film "Grease" and won a Tony in 1985 for the revival of "A Day in the Life of Joe Egg." The veteran actress played the first lady in the series "The West Wing" (1999-2006), for which she won an Emmy. She won another Emmy for the TV movie "The Matthew Shepard Story” (2002).

This year Channing appeared on the TBS comedy “The Guest Book.”

