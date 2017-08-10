Modern-day supervillain lair in Hollywood Hills West seeks almost $4 million

Bedrooms that can be sealed off from the rest of the home and a rooftop helipad are among the features at a mansion-fortress hybrid that seems like it should belong to Lex Luthor. But for $3.999 million, it can be home to any Angeleno looking for security.

Perched atop a knoll in the Hollywood Hills, this five-bedroom, eight-bathroom getaway was built in 2001 for Al V. Corbi, founder of security solutions firm SAFE.

SAFE, short for Strategically Armored & Fortified Environments, outfitted the home’s security systems, which include two panic rooms and two “safe core” bedrooms. The safe cores can be immediately sealed by locking one or more special doors.

The multi-level home, built in 2001, crowns a hiltop in Hollywood Hills West. (Anthony Barcelo) (Anthony Barcelo)

Less-extreme features of the 7,744-square-foot modern citadel include a two-level theater area, an open living room and a gourmet kitchen. Walls of windows take in panoramic views of the downtown skyline.

The garage can accommodate six cars, and an elevator provides access to each level. A rooftop terrace and spa sit beneath the helipad.

Sally Forster Jones and Bryce Lowe of John Aaroe Group are the listing agents.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

Visit and like the Hot Property Facebook page for more stories and updates throughout the week. It’s also a fine place to leave a tip.

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Ex-Clipper Chris Paul looks to pass on his Woodland Hills home for $2.2 million

Snowboarder Shaun White sells his modern home in the hills for $6.7 million

Malibu Colony is L.A.'s most expensive neighborhood this year – by far

Alanis Morissette lists her longtime home in Brentwood for $5.5 million