Taraji P. Henson gives up a piece of her empire in the Hollywood Hills

Actress Taraji P. Henson of television's "Empire" has sold an income property in the Hollywood Hills for $2.35 million.
The roughly 4,200-square-foot home was previously offered for lease for as much as $12,000 a month before coming up for sale two years ago. Records show Henson bought the place through a trust in 2010 for $1.695 million.
The unusual Moorish-inspired house, built in 2009, has three floors of living and sets of balconies across the two upper levels. Ornate front doors open to a formal entry with a wooden staircase. A narrow media room/home theater sits off the entry.
Other living spaces include formal living and dining rooms, an office, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. A potential fifth bedroom was converted into a salon and dressing room. In the kitchen, which has a 600-bottle wine cellar, a window above the sink looks out on a small atrium.
Outside, a circular fire pit and in-ground spa take in a view of city lights. Hedges and a small patch of lawn complete the backyard.
Vanessa Blair of Pacific Union International was the listing agent.
Henson, 47, won a Golden Globe for her role as the hustling Cookie Lyon on "Empire." The films "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2008), for which she received an Oscar nomination, "Date Night" (2010) and "The Karate Kid" (2010) are among her other credits.
She has a voice role in the upcoming Disney computer-animated film "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2."
