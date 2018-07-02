Former hockey pro Teemu Selanne lists his sprawling estate in Coto de Caza

Former pro hockey player Teemu Selanne, known as “the Finnish Flash,” has listed his sprawling estate in Coto de Caza for sale at $6.9 million.
The spread centers on a single-story Mediterranean-style home set on six acres in the gated Los Ranchos area.
But the 9,400-square-foot house, built in 1994, is surrounded by a three-hole golf course, tennis court, rock-surrounded pool with waterfalls, riding arenas, guesthouse and a barn.
There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in the main house. Two apartments are located above the barn.
Selanne, 47, played in the National Hockey League for 21 seasons. The former Anaheim Duck right wing was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last year and is an Olympic medalist.