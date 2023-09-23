Former Anaheim Duck Nic Kerdiles, Savannah Chrisley’s ex, dead at 29

Former Anaheim Ducks forward Nic Kerdiles, 29, died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday in Nashville.

Nashville police said Kerdiles ran a stop sign in a residential area before striking the driver’s side of a BMW SUV with his Indian Motorcycle around 3:30 a.m., the Tennessean reported. Police found no signs of impairment at the scene from either driver.

Nic Kerdiles was the first player from Orange County drafted by the Anaheim Ducks. He played two seasons with the team from 2016-2018. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Kerdiles, an Irvine native, was the first player from Orange County drafted by the Anaheim Ducks. A 2012 second-round draft pick, Kerdiles’ time on the ice was curtailed by a backlog of young forwards in Anaheim’s system and struggles with concussions and other injuries. He played three regular season games for the Ducks over two seasons from 2016-2018 before being traded to the Winnipeg Jets.

In a statement, the Ducks organization said it was “heartbroken” to hear about his death. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones,” the Ducks wrote on X.

Off the ice, Kerdiles was known for his appearances on the reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” which documented the lavish lifestyle and family escapades of real estate mogul Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie. Kerdiles and the Chrisleys’ daughter, Savannah, began dating in 2017 and became engaged in 2019, before breaking off the relationship in 2020.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted in June 2022 of tax evasion and bank fraud and are serving time in federal prison.

Savannah Chrisley addressed Kerdiles’ death on social media, posting photos of them frolicking on a beach. “We loved hard,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to ride bikes with you along the beaches of heaven one day.”

TMZ reported that Kerdiles posted a photo to his Instagram story Friday night that showed him cruising on his Indian bike. The caption read “Night rider.”

