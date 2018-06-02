New 114-home enclave rolls out in Rolling Hills Estates

The Residences, a 114-home luxury enclave, has officially launched in Rolling Hills Estates.
Spanning 228 acres, the residential community is set within the gates of the Rolling Hills Country Club, which opened in January after being conceptualized more than three decades ago. Homes range from four to six bedrooms and are priced from the high $2 millions up to $5 million.
The breakdown includes 67 homes and 16 home sites developed by the Chadmar Group and 31 homes developed by Toll Brothers. Eleven houses are already under contract, the sales of which total $40 million.
Architect Robert Hidey handled the Chadmar properties, nodding to Cliff May’s signature ranch style in his designs. Residents have five open-concept plans to choose from: modern farmhouse, California ranch, interpretive ranch, adobe ranch and European ranch.
Each features expansive glass doors, indoor-outdoor living spaces and views of the city and the San Gabriel Mountains. In addition, many of the homes overlook the club’s 18-hole golf course, which was designed by Scottish golf architect David McLay Kidd.
The country club’s other amenities include a pool, a tennis court, a wine cellar, manicured courtyards, outdoor lounges and a newly built 75,000-square-foot clubhouse.