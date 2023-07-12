Full coverage: Rolling Hills Estates landslide damages homes, forces evacuations

The Rolling Hills Estates City Council has declared a local state of emergency in the wake of Saturday’s landslide that sent multiple hillside houses on a slow-motion downward slide, collapsing roofs and cracking walls along the way.

Officials still don’t know what caused the clear-day landslide that forced the evacuation of a dozen homes, many now completely lost. At least 16 people have been displaced, and the land continues to shift, officials have said.

Although this landslide came as a shock to residents, the Palos Verdes Peninsula is known to be prone to such movement.

Not far from Peartree Lane, where the homes slid along the hillside, a slow-moving slide continues to shift land in the Portuguese Bend area, first catalyzed in 1946. In the late 1990s, another landslide collapsed a hilltop office park in Rolling Hills Estates.