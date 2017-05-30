Pacific Palisades home tied to the mysterious death of Thelma Todd seeks $6 million

In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades.

Perched high on a hillside and overlooking the ocean, the Spanish Revival-style estate where Thelma Todd, the blond actress-comedian known as “Hot Toddy,” was discovered dead is listed for $6 million.

The multilevel home known as Castillo del Mar was designed by architect Nathaniel Coleman and built in 1927 for Hollywood filmmaker Roland West. It was there in 1935 that Todd, a romantic partner to the married West, was found in the early morning slumped over the front seat of her convertible in the home’s garage.

Designed by architect Nathaniel Coleman and built in 1927, the Spanish Revival-style home in Pacific Palisades gained notoriety in the 1935 after actress Thelma Todd was found dead on the property. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties) (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

Officially ruled suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning, unexplained details — Todd was discovered with a broken nose and other injuries — surrounding the 30-year-old’s death have continued to fuel the long-running Hollywood mystery.

Now up for sale, the house retains such period details as hand-burnished redwood beams, original Art Deco tiles and detailed millwork. An arched fireplace with a stone surround anchors the great room. Stained glass windows filter hued light across plaster walls and peg-and-groove oak floors.

The estate itself is comprised of six separate parcels totaling just over half an acre, according to listing agent Dan Urbach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

Along with the main house is an attached two-bedroom guest house and a one-bedroom guest room. A total of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms also includes detached studio/chauffeurs quarters.

“It’s definitely for [someone] who wants something crazy and cool,” Urbach said of the home, which sits about a block from the beach. “It’s a very unique property.”

