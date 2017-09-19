Billionaire investor Thomas Barrack sells his Santa Monica mansion for $34 million

Thomas J. Barrack Jr., billionaire real estate mogul and informal advisor to President Trump, has sold his home in Santa Monica for approximately $34 million, according to real estate sources with knowledge of the sale.

The 23,515-square-foot mansion, designed by architect Richard Landry, briefly appeared on the open market last summer for $46.5 million. It changed hands two months ago in a deal finalized outside the Multiple Listing Service.

The home, built in Neoclassical Colonial style in 2012, boasts such details as scaled formal rooms, an indoor sports court, a professional home theater and a wine cellar. A gourmet kitchen and catering facilities feature Calacatta gold marble countertops. An elevator services each floor.

The Neoclassical Colonial-style house, designed by architect Richard Landry, sits on more than an acre in Santa Monica. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

French doors lead to a covered pavilion with 1,000 square feet of additional living space. A pathway lined with citrus trees leads to the swimming pool and spa. Views overlook the fairways and greens of the Riviera Country Club.

Also on the property is a 5,000-square-foot subterranean garage.

Barrack is founder and executive chairman of Los Angeles-based Colony Capital Inc. The investment giant, which manages more than $60 billion in assets, was consolidated into Colony NorthStar Inc. earlier this year as part of a three-company merger.

A longtime friend to the president, he declined a role in Trump’s administration so that “he could serve him better as a friend with ‘no skin in the game,’” he told The Times last year.

The real estate investor, through a corporate entity, bought the property three years ago for about $21 million, records show.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Floyd Mayweather Jr. drops $25.5 million on new mansion in Beverly Hills

Debbie Reynolds' family ranch and dance studio to hit the auction block in October

Montecito home once owned by filmmaker Michael Bay proves a hit

Missi Pyle parts with her Sherman Oaks charmer