NBA big man Tiago Splitter scores a sunny spot in Malibu for $3.25 million

Professional basketball player Tiago Splitter of the Philadelphia 76ers has paid $3.25 million, or about $785 a square foot, for an ocean-view home in Malibu.

Situated on a cul-de-sac, the single-story contemporary features ribboned marble and hardwood floors, walls of floor-to-ceiling glass and vaulted ceilings — a detail that likely appeals to the 6-foot-11 center.

The roughly 4,100 square feet of living space contains an entry hall, an office, a living room, an updated kitchen, three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Sliding glass doors off the living and dining areas lead to an inner courtyard. A great room with a fireplace and a speakeasy-style bar sits off the kitchen.

The single-story home in Malibu was designed for indoor-outdoor living and features walls of windows, an inner courtyard and a swimming pool. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Outside, a covered patio area opens to a brick-lined swimming pool with a raised spa. Views from the more than one-third-acre site extend up and down the coastline.

The property was most recently listed for sale at $3.495 million, records show. It previously sold four years ago for $2.1 million.

Brian Goldberg of Pinnacle Estate Properties was the listing agent.

Splitter, 32, was on the move earlier this year when he was traded by the Atlanta Hawks to the Sixers. The Brazilian-born big man previously won a pair of Spanish League championships (2008, 2010) and, in 2014, won an NBA title with the San Antonio Spurs.

