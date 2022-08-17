Advertisement
Magic Johnson’s former mansion, complete with a basketball court, asks $14.5 million

A two-story home with tall windows, painted a gleaming white.
Tucked among the canyons, the 10,000-square-foot home comes with an indoor basketball court and a locker room.
(Adrian Van Anz)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
In Bel-Air, a custom mansion built for Lakers legend Magic Johnson has surfaced for sale at $14.5 million. It’s the first time the home has hit the market in over a decade.

Tucked among the canyons in guard-gated Moraga Estates, the 10,000-square-foot house was built for Johnson in 1981 — a year after he won his first of five titles with the Lakers. He sold the place a few years later and currently lives in Beverly Park, one of Southern California’s most affluent enclaves with celebrity residents such as Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg and Adele.

Today the Moraga Estates property is owned by Compass agent Nancy Ellin, who’s also serving as the listing agent. She said Johnson has returned to the house and signed multiple walls including the indoor basketball court, which comes with its own locker room.

The indoor basketball court.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The basketball court.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The signed wall.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The locker room.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The foyer.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The dining room.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The breakfast nook.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The kitchen.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The living room.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The game room.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The bar.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The living room.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The gym.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The exterior.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The backyard.  (Adrian Van Anz)
The pool.  (Adrian Van Anz)
Aerial view of the home.  (Adrian Van Anz)

The rest of the house is a bit more traditional. Found at the end of a cul-de-sac, the three-story floor plan opens to a chandelier-topped foyer with a sweeping staircase.

Elsewhere are six bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms. Some living spaces have dramatic wood beams. Another highlight is upstairs, where a game room overlooks the basketball court through a wall of glass.

A backyard with a brick patio, swimming pool, spa and fire pit completes the half-acre estate.

Ellin, who bought the home for $4.4 million in 2004, shares the listing with Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Johnson spent his entire NBA career with the Lakers, leading the team to five championships and racking up three MVPs and three Finals MVPs along the way. The 63-year-old was a member of the 1992 Olympics “Dream Team” that won a gold medal in Barcelona, and a decade later, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

