KFI Radio’s Tim Conway Jr. records a quick hit in the Burbank housing market

The hits just keep on comin’. Comedian and talk radio host Tim Conway Jr. listed his Burbank home for $839,000 and in less than a week had multiple offers in hand.

Last year the KFI radio personality sold another home in Tarzana for over the asking price in just under a month.

The house he’s currently selling sits on a tree-lined street in the Magnolia Park area. Conway bought the 1,255-square-foot house five years ago and completely renovated it last year, according to listing agent Jason Insalaco of Kelton Properties.

The 1930s bungalow in Burbank's Magnolia Park area was renovated last year. (Kelton Properties) (Kelton Properties)

Updates include a new solar array, drought-resistant landscaping and Enviroblind shade screens. The kitchen features a tiled backsplash and new cabinetry. Light hardwood floors line the living areas.

The master suite has a walk-in closet, cathedral ceilings and a sliding door that opens to the backyard. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms in all.

Hedges surround a detached garage in the rear. The driveway leading to the garage is gated.

Conway, a Los Angeles native, is the son of Tim Conway, the actor and comedian of “The Carol Burnett Show” fame. He hosts “The Tim Conway Jr. Show” weeknights from 6-10 p.m. on KFI-AM 640. Before joining KFI, Conway co-hosted an evening talk radio show at 97.1 KLSX-FM for more than a decade.

He and his family are moving to another home in the Burbank area.

