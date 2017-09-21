KFI Radio’s Tim Conway Jr. records a quick hit in the Burbank housing market

The hits just keep on comin’. Comedian and talk radio host Tim Conway Jr. listed his Burbank home for $839,000 and in less than a week had multiple offers in hand.
Last year the KFI radio personality sold another home in Tarzana for over the asking price in just under a month.
The house he’s currently selling sits on a tree-lined street in the Magnolia Park area. Conway bought the 1,255-square-foot house five years ago and completely renovated it last year, according to listing agent Jason Insalaco of Kelton Properties.
Updates include a new solar array, drought-resistant landscaping and Enviroblind shade screens. The kitchen features a tiled backsplash and new cabinetry. Light hardwood floors line the living areas.
The master suite has a walk-in closet, cathedral ceilings and a sliding door that opens to the backyard. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms in all.
Hedges surround a detached garage in the rear. The driveway leading to the garage is gated.
Conway, a Los Angeles native, is the son of Tim Conway, the actor and comedian of “The Carol Burnett Show” fame. He hosts “The Tim Conway Jr. Show” weeknights from 6-10 p.m. on KFI-AM 640. Before joining KFI, Conway co-hosted an evening talk radio show at 97.1 KLSX-FM for more than a decade.
He and his family are moving to another home in the Burbank area.
