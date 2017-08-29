Actor Tim Daly is ready to part with his hip Santa Monica condo

Tim Daly, who currently stars on the CBS political drama “Madam Secretary,” has ordered the sale of his condominium in Santa Monica.
Listed for $1.995 million, the loft-style residence features polished white floors, exposed ductwork, high ceilings and 1,730 square feet of open-plan living space. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as two side-by-side parking spots in the gated underground garage.
The updated kitchen has a narrow, eat-at island and cabinetry finished in zebrawood; a dining alcove features bench seating. A sliding rolltop door leads to one of two private balconies
Daly, 61, was a fixture on the sitcom “Wings” from 1990 to 1997. More recently, he has kept busy with credits that include the series “Private Practice” and the sitcom “Hot in Cleveland.” Last year, he appeared in the film “Submerged.”
He bought the property eight years ago for $1.075 million, records show.
Janelle Friedman of Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.
