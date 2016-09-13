Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit sells his Spanish-style home in Whitley Heights

Musician Timothy B. Schmit of the Eagles fame has sold his home in historic Whitley Heights for $1.9 million.

The Spanish-style home, built in 1924, blends vintage charm with worldly details such as windows and doors imported from India and Morocco.

Nearly 3,500 square feet of interior space includes a formal living room with a barrel-rolled ceiling, a red-hued dining room, a den/office and a loft-inspired kitchen. French doors off the family room area open to a tiled patio with sweeping canyon and treetop views.

The 1920s home in historic Whitley Heights features a guest apartment, period charm, and details imported from India and Morocco. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Upstairs, the master suite has an ornate wood closet and a tiled bath; the home has a total of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A lower-level guest suite, complete with common areas and a kitchen, has a separate entrance.

Schmit bought the house seven years ago for $1.501 million, records show. It had been listed for sale since May for $1.995 million.

Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Megan Silva of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

Schmit, 68, joined the Eagles in 1977 and recorded two studio albums with the group including the 1979 record “The Long Run.” The bass player has also recorded with such acts as Steely Dan, Bob Seger and Boz Scaggs.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Eagles in 2013.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE HOT PROPERTIES:

LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, buys a new contemporary in Beverly Grove

Hancock Park house owned by late fashion marketer Christian Audigier lists for sale

Frank Zappa's longtime home with private studio fetches $5.25 million

Seahawks’ Pete Carroll gets top dollar for Manhattan Beach home