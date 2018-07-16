Former NFL wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh connects with a buyer in Newport Coast

The Newport Coast home of T.J. Houshmandzadeh, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver who played 10 seasons in the NFL, has sold for $4.085 million. It had been listed for $4.25 million, records show.
Tucked away in a guard-gated community, the Mediterranean-style house caters to Southern California’s fair-weather climate with French and pocketing doors that open to outdoor living and dining rooms. An infinity-edge swimming pool, a spa, a cabana with barbecue island and a sports court are among entertainment-oriented features on the one-third-acre of grounds.
The two-story home, built in 2006, opens to a two-story entry with modern marble-and-glass staircase. A formal dining room with a fireplace sits off the entry and connects to the living room and kitchen. Also on the main floor is a billiards/game room.
Upstairs, there is a master wing consisting of a sitting room, a walk-in closet and a balcony with a partial ocean view. A total of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms lie within about 4,800 square feet of living space.
Houshmandzadeh, 40, bought the house in 2007 for $3.458 million, records show.
The talented pass-catcher attended Cerritos College in Norwalk before joining the Oregon State football program in 1999. A seventh-round draft pick of Cincinnati in 2001, he played for the Bengals, Seahawks, Ravens and Raiders.
From 2016-2018, he was an assistant coach for the Long Beach Polytechnic High School football team.
Andrew McDonald and Farrah Aldjufrie of the Agency were the listing agents. Aihua Craven of Real Estate eBroker represented the buyer.