Former baseball pro Todd Helton sells his digs outside Denver

Former pro baseball player Todd Helton and his wife, Christy, have sold their place in Brighton, Colo., for $1.8 million. The community is about 21 miles from Denver's Coors Field.
Set on 2.13 acres, the stone-clad house is reached by a gated driveway and has multiple gables and an arched entrance. Custom-built in 2002, the sprawling Tuscan-style house has 10,560 square feet of living space. Two theaters, entertaining space and an enclosed sun porch are among the rooms.
There's a main floor master suite with a spa bathroom for a total of four bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
A state-of-the-art gym overlooks a swimming pool and spa.
Helton, 44, played for the Colorado Rockies for 17 years — his entire Major League Baseball career. The three-time Gold Glove Award winner retired from the sport in 2013. The team retired his number — 17 — the next year.
Mike Brady of Realty Profiles was the listing agent. Mike Ober of Re/Max Alliance represented the buyer.
Twitter: @laurenebeale