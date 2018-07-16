New York retreat for sale is where TV's Tom Brokaw plays host

Longtime TV news host Tom Brokaw has listed his retreat in Pound Ridge, N.Y., for sale at $6.3 million.
Set at the edge of a five-acre lake, the European-inspired country house has a stucco and shingle facade. Interior treatments include Venetian plaster walls, exposed beams and wide-plank pine floors.
A great room with vaulted ceilings, a loft library, four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms are within the 4,068 square feet of living space. Doors off the great room, which features a stone fireplace, open to a screened porch that overlooks the water.
There’s a swimming pool with a pool house and sleeping loft, a three-car garage, a guest/caretaker’s cottage and a dock on the more than 55-acre partially wooded site. The house was built in 1996.
Brokaw, 78, anchored the “NBC Nightly News” from 1982 to 2004, becoming a fixture on American television. He also hosted “Today” and “Meet the Press,” and still serves from time to time as an NBC special correspondent.
Ginnel Real Estate and REBNY are the listing agents.