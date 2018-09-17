Onetime Tom Clancy estate on Chesapeake Bay hunts for a buyer

A waterfront estate in Huntingtown, Md., that belonged to the late novelist Tom Clancy is on the market at $6.2 million. His widow, Alexandra Marie Llewellyn, is the seller.
The 537-acre spread includes more than a mile of water frontage along the Chesapeake Bay. At the heart of the sprawling property is an imposing stone-clad mansion of more than 17,000 square feet. Adding to the on-site drama are a swimming pool inside a glass pavilion with a retractable roof, a subterranean gun range, tennis courts, sports fields and guest apartments.
The contemporary home, built in 1989, contains seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. A large library has a built-in ocean-view desk and floor-to-ceiling shelves accessed by ladders. Decks overlook the yard and the bay.
Attached and detached garages provide space for eight vehicles. A children’s play yard sits at the back of the house.
Clancy, who died in 2013 at 66, had 17 bestsellers. He was known for writing about Cold War era spies and military science. Several of his titles that were made into films, among them “The Hunt for Red October,” “Patriot Games” and “Clear and Present Danger.”
Cummings & Co. Realtors has the listing.